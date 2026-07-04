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Home / India / Heavy rains continue to batter Kerala; Yellow alert in 11 districts

Heavy rains continue to batter Kerala; Yellow alert in 11 districts

In Palakkad district, compound walls of two houses collapsed following heavy rainfall, while northern parts of Kozhikode, particularly the high ranges, witnessed intense downpours

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PTI
Thiruvananthapuram, Updated At : 05:52 PM Jul 04, 2026 IST
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Fishermen cast nets near the Kochi harbour amid rainfall, in Kochi, Kerala, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. Image credit/PTI
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Heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds lashed several parts of Kerala on Saturday, leading to a rise in water levels in rivers and dams, inundation in low-lying areas and damage to property, prompting authorities to issue alerts and precautionary measures across the state.

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In Palakkad district, compound walls of two houses collapsed following heavy rainfall, while northern parts of Kozhikode, particularly the high ranges, witnessed intense downpours.

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In Idukki district, authorities opened the shutters of the Pambla dam as a precaution after heavy rainfall in the catchment areas led to a rise in the reservoir’s water level, officials said.

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Residents living along both banks of the Periyar river were advised to remain vigilant, while officials were directed to take all necessary safety measures.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department on Saturday issued a Yellow Alert for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts, forecasting isolated heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms.

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According to the IMD, isolated heavy rainfall refers to precipitation ranging between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm within a 24-hour period.

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) also issued a high wave and sea erosion warning for coastal stretches in Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts till 11.30 pm on Sunday.

The agency said waves ranging between 2.9 metres and 3.5 metres were likely to hit the coast and advised fishermen and coastal residents to exercise extreme caution.

Authorities asked people to move away from vulnerable coastal areas if instructed, avoid launching small boats into the sea, refrain from beach visits and sea-based recreational activities and ensure fishing vessels are securely moored in harbours until the warning is withdrawn.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) cautioned that heavy rain could result in waterlogging on major roads, poor visibility affecting traffic, flooding in low-lying areas and riverbanks, uprooting of trees leading to power disruptions, partial damage to houses and huts and an increased risk of landslides and landslips.

The authority also warned that rough weather could adversely affect people, livestock and unsecured structures along the coast.

The KSDMA urged people living in landslide landslip and flash flood-prone areas to shift to safer places as directed by local authorities. Those residing along riverbanks and downstream of dams were also advised to remain alert and move to relief camps if instructed.

Residents of weak or poorly secured houses were asked to remain cautious as strong winds could uproot trees and damage electric poles.

Officials also appealed to the public to avoid unnecessary travel and strictly follow directions issued by district authorities.

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