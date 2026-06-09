Heavy rains, strong winds batter parts of Kerala

Heavy rains accompanied by strong winds lashed several parts of Kerala on Tuesday, particularly in the northern districts, leading to widespread waterlogging and prompting precautionary evacuation measures in some areas.

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The southwest monsoon remained active over the state, with intense overnight rainfall affecting both urban and high-range regions of Kozhikode district.

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Television visuals showed inundated roads and waterlogging in parts of Kozhikode city, including the beach road area, disrupting normal life and affecting several eateries operating in the locality.

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In Thrissur district, authorities shifted five families from the Areshwaram area in Mattathur village panchayat to a relief camp opened at a local government school, following concerns over a possible landslide in the region.

Sudden strong winds caused widespread damage in parts of Thrissur district in the morning, uprooting trees and damaging vehicles, local people said.

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The whirlwind struck areas, including Vilvattom, Nadathara and Poochatty by around 8.45 am.

The uprooted trees fell onto the parking area of a local school, damaging several vehicles there, local people said.

Students arriving to the school at the time had a narrow escape, they added.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said thunderstorms accompanied by moderate rainfall and gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 40 kmph were likely at one or two places in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts.

The weather agency also forecast light rainfall at isolated places in the remaining districts of the state.

Authorities have advised people living in vulnerable areas to remain vigilant in view of the continuing monsoon activity.