Heavy security in place for Modi's swearing-in ceremony

New Delhi, June 9

Security has been beefed up in parts of New Delhi district in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony on Sunday, officials said.

A multi-layer security arrangement involving five companies of paramilitary personnel, NSG commandoes and snipers have already been deployed around the Rashtrapati Bhawan. Drone cameras have also been put into service.

"More than 2,500 police personnel, including five companies of paramilitary and Delhi Armed Police (DAP) jawans, have already been deployed around the venue," a Delhi Police officer said.

"We have restricted traffic movement, diversions of traffic, installing of barricades. No one will be allowed to breach law and order situation," the officer said.

Narendra Modi is all set to take charge as the prime minister for a historic third consecutive term.

The national capital will remain on high alert as dignitaries from SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) nations have also been invited to the ceremony, said the officer.

"We have designated routes from their hotels to the venue and return. During this time, vehicle movement for common man will not be allowed. We have already informed common man about the diverted routes," said the officer.

Top leaders of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bhutan, Nepal, Mauritius and Seychelles will attend the swearing-in ceremony. Hotels in the city such as Leela, Taj, ITC Maurya, Claridges and Oberoi have already been brought under the security cover.

Commandos from Delhi Police's SWAT and NSG have already checked the routes and deployment has been made.

"We have already deployed forces around the President's house and various strategic locations for the event," another senior police officer said.

