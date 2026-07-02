Heavy showers flood parts of Mumbai, disrupts road and rail traffic

Mumbai woke up to another rain-soaked morning on Thursday as heavy showers inundated low-lying areas, slowing road and rail traffic and showing little sign of easing, with the IMD forecasting more rainfall through the day.

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Several areas logged more than 200 mm of rainfall over the last 24 hours, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

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Heavy rain since early Thursday morning led to waterlogging in prime areas such as Dadar, Parel, Hindmata, Charkop, Worli, Goregaon and Andheri, causing inconvenience to commuters and slowing vehicular traffic.

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Local train movement was also affected due to water accumulation, though tracks were not submerged. Rail commuters said several local train services were running 10 to 15 minutes behind schedule, leading to overcrowding during the morning rush hour.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai and its suburbs, with the possibility of extremely heavy showers towards Thursday night and early Friday morning. Occasional gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph are also likely.

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The BMC said a high tide of 4.27 metres is expected at 1.45 pm on Thursday, while the next high tide of 3.71 metres is due at 1.31 am on Friday. A low tide of 1.82 metres is expected at 7.49 pm on Thursday.

A Central Railway spokesperson said that despite receiving more than 180 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, there was no major waterlogging on its network and local train services on all four corridors were operating normally, even as commuters complained of delays.

The Western Railway also informed on X that suburban services on its network were running normally, while commuters claimed some trains were running behind schedule.

*🌧️ Heavy rains. Uninterrupted 🚆 operations.* Despite heavy rainfall, Western Railway’s comprehensive monsoon preparedness is ensuring smooth, uninterrupted, and normal train services across the network.@drmbct | @RailMinIndia #WesternRailway #MumbaiRains… pic.twitter.com/szSbx9R7Fs — Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 2, 2026

As per BMC, the eastern suburbs received the highest average rainfall of 189 mm in the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Thursday, followed by 172 mm in the island city and 165 mm in the western suburbs.

Among the highest rainfall readings, Santacruz SWM Workshop and the S Ward Office in Bhandup recorded 238.8 mm each, followed by Paspoli Municipal School in Powai (234.6 mm), Tagore Nagar Municipal School in Vikhroli (233.2 mm), Mithagar Municipal School in Mulund (226 mm), Andheri Fire Station (225.4 mm), F South Ward Office at Parel (222 mm) and G South Ward Office at Prabhadevi (220.4 mm).