Heavy winter tourist rush in Sikkim; over 6,000 visit Nathula-Tsomgo in a day

Heavy winter tourist rush in Sikkim; over 6,000 visit Nathula-Tsomgo in a day

In East Sikkim, destinations including Tsomgo Lake, Nathula Pass, and Zuluk have recorded heavy footfall since December 22

PTI
Gangtok, Updated At : 07:29 PM Dec 28, 2025 IST
Sikkim is witnessing a surge in tourist arrivals during the winter season, with several popular destinations reporting near-capacity occupancy, officials said on Sunday.

Hotels and homestays in tourist hubs such as Lachung in North Sikkim are fully booked, while Lachen and Gurudongmar Lake remain closed to visitors since June this year, they said.

In East Sikkim, destinations including Tsomgo Lake, Nathula Pass, and Zuluk have recorded heavy footfall since December 22.

According to official data, as many as 1,516 tourist vehicles visited Tsomgo, Baba Mandir and Nathula Pass on December 28, reflecting the scale of the seasonal rush. On the same day, a total of 6,080 tourists, including domestic and foreign visitors, travelled to Nathula. The corresponding figure during the winter season last year stood at around 5,000.

Among domestic tourists, 3,418 were men, 1,621 women and 874 children, officials said. The foreign tourist count included 20 men, 21 women and 26 children.

"Bike adventure tourism has increased significantly compared to last year, and Sikkim is facing a shortage of bikes. Gangtok and Pelling have also seen a massive surge in hotel bookings, while North Sikkim is fully booked due to the compulsory two-night, one-day booking norm,” a senior Tourism Department official said.

He urged tourists to confirm accommodation bookings in North Sikkim before proceeding to the destinations.

The official added that continuous snowfall in some of the most-visited tourist locations has also contributed to the sudden rise in tourist inflow.

