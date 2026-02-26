DT
Home / India / Hebrew University thanks PM Modi for his 'courageous' words

Hebrew University thanks PM Modi for his ‘courageous’ words

PM Modi re-iterated India's uncompromising policy of ‘zero tolerance’ against terrorism

PTI
Jerusalem, Updated At : 08:58 AM Feb 26, 2026 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana at the Knesset, Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem, Israel. (PMO via PTI Photo)
The Hebrew University of Jerusalem on Thursday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "courageous words" delivered in the Israeli Knesset (parliament), emphasising that it translates "diplomatic milestones into deep academic collaborations".

"Thank you, Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, for the warm and courageous words you delivered this evening from the podium of the Knesset", the Israeli university said.

Re-iterating India's uncompromising policy of "zero tolerance" against terrorism, Modi, amid a standing ovation from Israeli lawmakers, said, "We feel your pain. We share your grief. India stands with Israel, firmly, with full conviction, in this moment, and beyond."

"No cause can justify the murder of civilians. Nothing can justify terrorism," he added.

Last week, the Hebrew University signed an MoU with Nalanda University.

A delegation led by Prof Guy Harpaz, the Vice President of Hebrew University for International Affairs, visited India to strengthen academic ties with institutions across the country.

"The deep partnership between our nations is also reflected in the academic sphere," the university stated.

Harpaz is said to have led the discussions on this strategic partnership along with Prof Eviatar Shulman from the Department of Asian Studies and the Department of Comparative Religion.


