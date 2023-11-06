Helicopter carrying Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao develops snag, returns to take-off spot

PTI

Hyderabad, November 6

A chopper carrying BRS supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao returned to his farmhouse near here minutes after taking off on Monday owing to a technical glitch.

Rao was on en route to Devarakadra, where he is scheduled to address a poll rally this afternoon.

According to sources, the helicopter had to fly back to the CM’s farmhouse 10 minutes after take-off as it developed a technical glitch.

“The alert pilot diverted the chopper to CM KCR’s farm house and landed safely,” an official release said.

The Aviation company is making arrangements for another helicopter for the CM.

In a short while, another chopper will arrive at the farmhouse and Rao will continue the day’s poll rallies as scheduled, it added.

