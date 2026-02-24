DT
Home / India / Helicopter crashes into sea near Andaman; all 7 onboard rescued

Helicopter crashes into sea near Andaman; all 7 onboard rescued

All passengers and crew members admitted to hospital; inquiry initiated

article_Author
PTI
Sri Vijaya Puram, Updated At : 01:00 PM Feb 24, 2026 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. Image credit/iStock
A Pawan Hans helicopter carrying seven people, including the crew members, crashed into the sea after it took off from Mayabunder in North and Middle Andaman district on Tuesday morning, and all of them were rescued, officials said.

The accident occurred around 9.30 am, they said.

All the passengers and the crew members, rescued from mid-sea, have been admitted to a hospital, one of the officials said.

"The helicopter took off from Sri Vijaya Puram around 8.45 am, and it crashed into the sea around 9.30 am. A preliminary inquiry revealed that there was some technical snag, and the pilot made a crash-landing on the sea," a senior Civil Aviation official said.

An inquiry has been initiated, he said.

Officials of Pawan Hans, a central public sector undertaking based in Noida, could not be contacted for comments.

Civil Aviation Director Nitesh Rawat said, "A total of seven people were onboard, including the pilot. All are safe, and we are yet to take the statement of the pilot. All injured persons are under treatment at Dr Rajendra Prasad Hospital in Mayabunder. We are trying to bring the injured people to Sri Vijaya Puram."

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

