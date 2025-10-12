DT
Home / India / 'Her safety at risk in Bengal': Durgapur rape survivor's father urges transfer to Odisha

'Her safety at risk in Bengal': Durgapur rape survivor's father urges transfer to Odisha

Says his daughter is unable to walk and is on bedrest

ANI
Paschim Bardhaman (WB), Updated At : 02:59 PM Oct 12, 2025 IST
ANI
The father of the Durgapur alleged gang-rape victim on Sunday said that his daughter is currently unable to walk and is on bedrest, receiving medical treatment.

Speaking with ANI, he expressed concerns about his daughter's safety in West Bengal and requested that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee allow her to be taken to Odisha, where they believe she would be safer.

Related news: 3 arrested, one detained in connection with 'gang rape' of medical college student in Bengal

The victim's father praised the Chief Minister, the Director General of Police (DGP), the Superintendent of Police (SP), and the Collector for their assistance and regular updates on his daughter's health.

“She is unable to walk and is on bedrest. The Chief Minister, DG, SP, and Collector are all helping us a lot and regularly enquiring about her health... I have requested the Chief Minister to let us take my daughter away from here to Odisha, to a safer place because here, her safety is at risk... We have requested her to let us take her away,” he told ANI.

West Bengal Police have arrested three accused in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a medical student from Odisha in Durgapur, Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate said on Sunday.

A second-year student of a private medical college was allegedly gang-raped in Durgapur. The survivor is from Jaleswar, Odisha.

