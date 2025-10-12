The father of the Durgapur alleged gang-rape victim on Sunday said that his daughter is currently unable to walk and is on bedrest, receiving medical treatment.

Speaking with ANI, he expressed concerns about his daughter's safety in West Bengal and requested that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee allow her to be taken to Odisha, where they believe she would be safer.

The victim's father praised the Chief Minister, the Director General of Police (DGP), the Superintendent of Police (SP), and the Collector for their assistance and regular updates on his daughter's health.

“She is unable to walk and is on bedrest. The Chief Minister, DG, SP, and Collector are all helping us a lot and regularly enquiring about her health... I have requested the Chief Minister to let us take my daughter away from here to Odisha, to a safer place because here, her safety is at risk... We have requested her to let us take her away,” he told ANI.

West Bengal Police have arrested three accused in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a medical student from Odisha in Durgapur, Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate said on Sunday.

A second-year student of a private medical college was allegedly gang-raped in Durgapur. The survivor is from Jaleswar, Odisha.