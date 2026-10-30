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Home / India / ‘Her values will continue to illuminate your life’: PM Modi condoles Shivraj Chouhan’s mother’s demise

‘Her values will continue to illuminate your life’: PM Modi condoles Shivraj Chouhan’s mother’s demise

In a condolence letter addressed to Chouhan from his office in Ekta Nagar, Modi said he was deeply pained to learn about his mother’s demise

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Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:46 PM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan before leaving for the last rites of his mother, late Kashi Bai, who lost her life at the age of 76, at his residence in Bhopal on Friday. Photo: ANI
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed grief over the demise of Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s mother Kashi Bai, saying her affection, values and blessings would continue to illuminate his life.

In a condolence letter addressed to Chouhan from his office in Ekta Nagar, Modi said he was deeply pained to learn about his mother’s demise and extended his heartfelt condolences to the minister and his family.

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“A mother’s affectionate presence is the greatest strength in life, and her blessings are the most precious legacy. Her love, affection and blessings remain a constant source of support at every stage of life. A mother’s departure leaves a void in the heart that no one can fill,” the Prime Minister wrote.

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Modi said family values and the blessings of elders had played a special role in Chouhan'’s long public life.

“Although your mother is no longer physically with you, her memories and the values imparted by her will always illuminate your life,” he said.

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The Prime Minister also paid heartfelt tribute to Kashi Bai and prayed for strength and courage for the bereaved family and their well-wishers to endure the loss.

“Om Shanti,” Modi said in his message dated October 30, 2026.

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