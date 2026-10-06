Hero Captain Machchhar making 'steady progress': Indian embassy in UAE

Indian Captain Smit Machchhar is making "steady progress" and is "regaining his health", the Indian Embassy in the UAE said on Tuesday.

On flydubai flight FZ1073 on Wednesday, Machchhar was attacked by his co-pilot, an Omani citizen, with a crash axe, typically kept in the cockpit for use in emergencies, seriously injuring him. The motive for the attack remains unclear.

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"Capt Smit continues to make steady progress and is regaining his health. The Embassy remains in close touch with his family, doctors & local authorities, extending all possible assistance," the embassy posted on X.

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"We thank everyone for their prayers & wish him a speedy recovery," it said.

The flight, carrying 174 passengers, transmitted emergency signals and made a rapid descent of more than 17,000 feet from 34,000 feet. The captain was lying injured on the cockpit floor when he realised the plane was descending and decided to make "one last push" to open the cockpit door.

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On October 1, India's ambassador to the UAE, Deepak Mittal, said that Machchhar was "in good health and recovering well". Mittal visited Captain Machchhar and his family at the hospital.

It is understood that Machchhar was shifted to the UAE a day after he was admitted to a hospital in Tabuk city in northwest Saudi Arabia to receive necessary medical attention.

Machchhar was covered with blood on the floor when he managed to click open the release on the cockpit door.

Two reserve pilots landed the aircraft safely at Prince Sultan Bin Abdulaziz Airport in Saudi Arabia's Tabuk city, where the co-pilot was taken into custody and Machchhar was taken to a nearby hospital before being airlifted to Abu Dhabi.