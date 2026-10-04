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Home / India / 'Hero to world': Israeli PM Netanyahu invites Smit Machchhar to Independence Day event

'Hero to world': Israeli PM Netanyahu invites Smit Machchhar to Independence Day event

Netanyahu on Saturday spoke to fludubai Captain Smit Machchhar who is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in the UAE

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Dubai, Updated At : 08:19 AM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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Netanyahu spoke to the pilot and also invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Machchhar to light a flame on Israeli Independence Day. Image credit/ANI
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Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday spoke with Indian pilot Smit Machchhar, calling him a “hero” of the entire world for foiling an alleged attempt by his co-pilot to crash an Israel-bound flydubai flight.

                Netanyahu spoke to the pilot, who is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in the UAE, and also invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Machchhar to light a flame on Israeli Independence Day.

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“It’s our highest honour that we give on our Independence Day. It’s usually reserved for Israeli citizens, but I think here in this case, all the citizens of Israel will embrace you. They do now, and they will then too. So we hope to see you very soon in Israel,” Netanyahu said during his conversation with 38-year-old Machchhar.

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“You are a hero for Israel, India, and the entire world. I invite Prime Minister @NarendraModi and you to light a flame on Israeli Independence Day,” the Office of the Prime Minister of Israel posted on X.

“During the emotional conversation that took place this evening, the Prime Minister asked Captain Machchhar how it all started, and Machchhar revealed new details about the terrifying moments in the cockpit,” the post read.

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On flydubai flight FZ1073 on Wednesday, Machchhar was attacked by his co-pilot with a crash axe, typically kept in the cockpit for use in emergencies, seriously injuring him.

The flight, carrying 174 passengers, transmitted emergency signals and made a rapid descent of more than 17,000 feet from 34,000 feet.

In a phone call with Netanyahu, Machchhar told him that before the attack, the co-pilot wanted to pray.

“...while he was praying, out of respect, I was just looking at the front and not at the back, and suddenly, after, I would say about four-five minutes, there was a big blow to the back of my head.

“My first thought was that there was catastrophic damage to the aircraft and something was not right. But then after that, the blows kept coming one after the other, and that’s when I realised that it’s not the aircraft, it’s the other guy who was in the cockpit with me,” Machchhar said.

Netanyahu told him he was “amazed at his courage” and “at your coolness of judgment under impossible conditions.”        “You saved so many souls. I think you saved something bigger. You saved the spirit of the world...It’s something that is being justly hailed around the world. You’re a hero of Israel. You’re a hero of India. You’re a hero of the entire world,” Netanyahu told Machchhar.

“You know, I guess it’s a twist of fate, and a twist of faith, and what you did is remarkable. I heard, of course, from the Israeli passengers what transpired after that, and you’re a great hero, and you were accompanied by heroes, and you saved the day,” Netanyahu said.

The plane made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia after a descent so extreme that part of the rudder was torn away.

The co-pilot who attacked Machchhar has been identified as Omani national Hamam al-Hammami, the Wall Street Journal reported, quoting people familiar with the matter.

After receiving initial treatment in Tabuk, Machchhar was shifted to Abu Dhabi for continued medical care.

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