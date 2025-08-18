DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Heroin worth over Rs 4 crore seized in Meghalaya, 3 women from Manipur held  

Heroin worth over Rs 4 crore seized in Meghalaya, 3 women from Manipur held  

In another operation on the same day, the police intercepted a bus coming from Manipur and apprehended a person from Shillong after 91.86 grams of heroin were recovered from his possession
article_Author
PTI
Shillong, Updated At : 11:04 AM Aug 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo
Advertisement

Three women from Manipur were arrested in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district after heroin worth Rs 4.4 crore was seized from their possession, police said on Monday.

Advertisement

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the anti-narcotics task force (ANTF) and the district police intercepted a car at Umkiang patrolling post on Sunday and conducted a search operation at the vehicle, a senior officer said.

“Three travel bags were recovered during the search. The police seized 961.33 grams of heroin, packed in 80 soap boxes,” East Jaintia Hills Superintendent of Police Vikash Kumar told PTI.

Advertisement

The three women — all residents of Khongjom in Manipur — were arrested and a case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Lumshnong police station, he said.

They were travelling to Shillong from Churachandpur in Manipur when their car was intercepted, the officer said.

Advertisement

In another operation on the same day, the police intercepted a bus at Byndihati village under the Khliehriat police station limits and apprehended a person from Shillong after 91.86 grams of heroin, packed in nine soap boxes, were recovered from his possession, the SP said.

The seized contraband item was valued at Rs 40 lakh, he said, adding that the bus was also coming from Manipur.

The SP said investigations are underway to identify the linkages of the inter-state drug syndicate.

He appealed to the public to share information on supplies of narcotics, assuring confidentiality and suitable rewards for credible inputs.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts