Heroin worth over Rs 4 crore seized in Meghalaya, 3 women from Manipur held  

Three women from Manipur were arrested in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district after heroin worth Rs 4.4 crore was seized from their possession, police said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the anti-narcotics task force (ANTF) and the district police intercepted a car at Umkiang patrolling post on Sunday and conducted a search operation at the vehicle, a senior officer said.

“Three travel bags were recovered during the search. The police seized 961.33 grams of heroin, packed in 80 soap boxes,” East Jaintia Hills Superintendent of Police Vikash Kumar told PTI.

The three women — all residents of Khongjom in Manipur — were arrested and a case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Lumshnong police station, he said.

They were travelling to Shillong from Churachandpur in Manipur when their car was intercepted, the officer said.

In another operation on the same day, the police intercepted a bus at Byndihati village under the Khliehriat police station limits and apprehended a person from Shillong after 91.86 grams of heroin, packed in nine soap boxes, were recovered from his possession, the SP said.

The seized contraband item was valued at Rs 40 lakh, he said, adding that the bus was also coming from Manipur.

The SP said investigations are underway to identify the linkages of the inter-state drug syndicate.

He appealed to the public to share information on supplies of narcotics, assuring confidentiality and suitable rewards for credible inputs.