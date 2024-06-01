Heroin worth Rs 9.7 crore seized in Mizoram, 3 held

Aizawl, Jun 1
Three persons were arrested after heroin worth Rs 9.7 crore was seized from their possession in three separate operations in Mizoram’s Champhai district, Assam Rifles said in a statement on Saturday.
During the operations by Assam Rifles and the state police on Thursday night, heroin weighing 146 grams was recovered from Melbuk village, 22 grams from Zote and 1.2 kilograms in an area on Champhai-Aizawl road, it said.
Three drug peddlers were arrested in the three seizure cases, the statement said.
The seized heroin and the three accused were handed over to the state police for further legal proceedings, it added.
