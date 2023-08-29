High Court extends stay on WFI elections till Sept 25

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana HC has extended the stay on Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) polls till September 25, the next date of hearing.

Fodder scam: CBI court convicts 89, acquits 35

Ranchi: A Special CBI court here on Monday convicted 89 people in the fodder scam and sentenced 53 of them to imprisonment, with the maximum being three years. Thirty-five others were acquitted in the case. Altogether 124 people were accused of the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 36.59 crore from treasury of undivided Bihar between 1990 and 1995. PTI

Alt News co-founder booked in student slapping case

Muzaffarnagar: An FIR was lodged against Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair here on Monday for allegedly disclosing the identity of a minor boy, who was slapped by his classmates on the instruction of a teacher at Khubbapur village of the district. The complainant alleged that Zubair disclosed the boy’s identity on social media. PTI

Former MP allowed to appear virtually in double murder case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has allowed RJD leader and former MP Prabhunath Singh to appear before it virtually through video-conferencing on September 1 to hear arguments to decide whether to award him death penalty or life imprisonment in a 1995 double murder case. TNS

