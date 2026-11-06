High Court quashes Jharkhand Govt’s decision to cancel 2024 JSSC-CGL exam

The Jharkhand High Court on Friday quashed a notification cancelling the 2024 Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (JSSC-CGL) exam, a decision the state government took in August amid protests by job aspirants against alleged irregularities in recruitment exams.

After hearing several petitions filed by candidates who cleared the exam, Justice Deepak Roshan set aside the notification, saying the government’s decision was “unfair and unjust”.

The government cancelled the JSSC-CGL exam 2024 on August 18, effectively rendering thousands of government employees who had cracked the exam jobless.

While the state government argued that evidence of mass bungling and question paper leaks led it to cancel the exam, the employees pleaded before the high court that they were not allowed to present their case.

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The Hemant Soren Government had decided to cancel 22 recruitment examinations conducted since 2014 by the JPSC, JSSC and outsourced agency TDPL, and ordered probes into 23 others, amid an agitation over the alleged irregularities.