Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / High Court quashes Jharkhand Govt’s decision to cancel 2024 JSSC-CGL exam

High Court quashes Jharkhand Govt’s decision to cancel 2024 JSSC-CGL exam

After hearing several petitions filed by candidates who cleared the exam, Justice Deepak Roshan set aside the notification, saying the government’s decision was “unfair and unjust”

article_Author
PTI
Ranchi, Updated At : 01:46 PM Nov 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Hemant Soren Government had decided to cancel 22 recruitment examinations conducted since 2014 by the JPSC, JSSC and outsourced agency TDPL. Representative image: iStock
Advertisement

The Jharkhand High Court on Friday quashed a notification cancelling the 2024 Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (JSSC-CGL) exam, a decision the state government took in August amid protests by job aspirants against alleged irregularities in recruitment exams.

After hearing several petitions filed by candidates who cleared the exam, Justice Deepak Roshan set aside the notification, saying the government’s decision was “unfair and unjust”.

The government cancelled the JSSC-CGL exam 2024 on August 18, effectively rendering thousands of government employees who had cracked the exam jobless.

While the state government argued that evidence of mass bungling and question paper leaks led it to cancel the exam, the employees pleaded before the high court that they were not allowed to present their case.

Advertisement

The Hemant Soren Government had decided to cancel 22 recruitment examinations conducted since 2014 by the JPSC, JSSC and outsourced agency TDPL, and ordered probes into 23 others, amid an agitation over the alleged irregularities.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts