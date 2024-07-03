Delhi High Court seeks CBI reply on Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against arrest

New Delhi: The Delhi HC on Tuesday asked the CBI to respond to a plea by CM Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest in a corruption case related to the excise policy “scam”. In a notice to the CBI, it asked it to file a reply within seven days. It listed the matter for arguments on July 17. Besides his arrest, Kejriwal has challenged trial court’s orders by which he was remanded to three-day CBI custody and then judicial custody till July 12.
