High Court seeks response from Centre, Delhi Govt, DU on hostel shortage

The petition has sought a time-bound hostel development plan for the university, including construction of hostels in colleges with available land and common facilities for students where individual institutions face space constraints.

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A Division Bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia sought responses from the Centre, Delhi Government and Delhi University. The Bench, however, questioned why the University Grants Commission (UGC) had been made a respondent and directed that it be deleted from the array of parties.

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Observing that PIL was a “very serious business”, the court directed counsel for petitioner V Jhakar to file an amended memo of parties within a week.

The next hearing has been scheduled on September 25, when another PIL concerning the Satya Niketan collapse is also scheduled to come up before the court.

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The petitioner has sought directions for a comprehensive, college-wise assessment of existing hostel capacity and the residential requirements of Delhi University students. The PIL has also sought formulation and implementation of a time-bound hostel development policy or master plan for establishing and expanding institutional accommodation that is adequate, safe and affordable.

It has urged the authorities to construct or expand hostels in colleges where land is available. The plea further proposes common or cluster hostels on suitable Delhi Government or university land for colleges that face genuine land constraints.

The petition assumes significance in the backdrop of the Satya Niketan tragedy, where a five-storeyed building housing a boys’ PG near Delhi University’s South Campus collapsed around 1.30 pm on Sunday while repair work was underway in its basement.

Locals have alleged that the basement was waterlogged and could have weakened the structure. The exact circumstances behind the collapse remain under investigation.

The Delhi Police has registered a case at the South Campus police station against building owner Hariram Gupta, his wife Urmila and their son Mahesh on various charges, including culpable homicide, negligence in the upkeep of a structure and endangering the safety of others.

Hariram and Urmila have been remanded to judicial custody, while Mahesh has been sent to police custody for two days. According to the police, the electricity connection was in Hariram’s name, while Mahesh allegedly managed the premises. The property, on paper, stood in Urmila’s name.

The High Court had on Tuesday also intervened in the aftermath of the collapse, directing the authorities to “double their efforts” to save the lives of students affected by the tragedy.

It directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to take up the issue at its highest executive level and conduct an inquiry into whether the collapsed building had been constructed with valid permission.

The court made it clear that if the construction was found to have come up without valid permission, the MCD must identify and fix responsibility on erring officials or employees.