Home / India / High court waives cooling-off period for Yuzi Chahal, wife after divorce plea   

High court waives cooling-off period for Yuzi Chahal, wife after divorce plea   

The cricketer and Dhanashree Verma had filed a divorce plea in a family court on February 5
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 02:21 PM Mar 19, 2025 IST
Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma
The Bombay High Court on Wednesday waived the mandatory six-month cooling-off period post filing of divorce plea by cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his estranged wife Dhanashree Verma, and directed the family court to decide their divorce plea by Thursday.

A single-judge bench of Justice Madhav Jamdar said Chahal would not be available from March 21 as he has to participate in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament.

The cricketer and Verma had filed a divorce plea in a family court here on February 5.

They had submitted a petition mutually seeking that the cooling-off period be waived as their divorce was by mutual consent.

However, the family court on February 20 refused to waive the same. The duo then challenged the family court's order in the high court.

Under the Hindu Marriage Act, every couple has to undergo the six-month cooling-off period before they are granted divorce.

Justice Jamdar of the high court allowed the petition.

"As the petitioner No 1 (Chahal) is a participant in the IPL, the advocate informs that he may not be available post March 21. The family court is hence requested to decide their divorce plea by tomorrow (March 20)," the HC said.

Chahal is part of the Punjab Kings team for the IPL cricket tournament that is scheduled to start on March 22.

