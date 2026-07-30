High drama in Bihar before Bankipur bypoll, Prashant Kishor alleges party workers detained

High drama unfolded at Jakkanpur police station late on Wednesday night after Jan Suraaj founder and Bankipur Assembly by-election candidate Prashant Kishor arrived with a large group of supporters and confronted Station House Officer (SHO) Rituraj Kumar Singh over allegations that multiple party workers had been detained.

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Voting for the Bankipur Assembly bypoll began on Thursday amid tight security. The counting of votes will take place on August 3.

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Kishor alleged that two Jan Suraaj workers were brought to the police station illegally and detained for hours before being transferred elsewhere. He also questioned the police over the lack of information about their whereabouts.

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“...If any harm comes to them (party workers allegedly detained), Rituraj Kumar Singh, the SHO of Jakkanpur police station, will certainly lose his job. He should be well aware of that,” Kishor said.

Reacting to the alleged threats made by the police officer, he said, “As for the threats he made... let him do whatever he pleases.”

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“The entire public of Bihar has witnessed this: Rituraj Kumar Singh is the SHO here, and two people were brought in illegally. He detained them at the station for hours before having them transferred elsewhere,” Kishor alleged.

He further claimed that the police were not providing any information about the workers' whereabouts.

“They aren't providing any information; there is no record of it, and the officer claims he doesn't even know where they were taken,” Kishor said.

Questioning the SHO's response, he added, “He accepts no responsibility and doesn't even know which superior officer issued the order. He says it isn't his job to ask his superiors.”

“I am simply sharing the information I have with you,” Kishor said.

Kishor is contesting the bypoll as the Jan Suraaj candidate, while Janashakti Janata Dal (JJD) president Tej Pratap Yadav and BJP's Neeraj Kumar Sinha are also in the fray.