Home / India / High GDP rates not sustainable in absence of momentum in pvt investment: Congress

High GDP rates not sustainable in absence of momentum in pvt investment: Congress

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said it was ironic that the quarterly GDP numbers had been released soon after an IMF report gave the second-lowest grade of ‘C’ to India's national accounts statistics in its annual assessment of the Indian economy

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:02 PM Nov 28, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Jairam Ramesh. File
Taking a swipe at the government over the latest GDP rates, the Congress on Friday said the numbers continued to be disappointing and asserted that high growth rates were simply not sustainable in the absence of any renewed momentum in private investment.

The opposition party's jibe came after the Indian economy recorded a six-quarter high growth of 8.2 per cent in July-September.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said it was ironic that the quarterly GDP numbers had been released soon after an IMF report gave the second-lowest grade of ‘C’ to India's national accounts statistics in its annual assessment of the Indian economy.

"The numbers continue to be disappointing. There has been no upswing in Gross Fixed Capital Formation. High GDP growth rates are simply not sustainable in the absence of any renewed momentum in private investment. That is clearly not in evidence," Ramesh said on X.

"The unrealistically low GDP deflator — which implies an inflation rate of only 0.5 per cent -- is at complete variance with the experiences of crores of households burdened by crushing price rise in their items of daily consumption," the Congress leader said.

The Indian economy recorded a six-quarter high growth of 8.2 per cent in July-September, as factories churned out more products in anticipation of a consumption boost from the GST rate cut, according to government data.

The GDP growth in the second quarter was better than the 7.8 per cent of the preceding three months and 5.6 per cent in the year-ago period.

Manufacturing, which makes up 14 per cent of the country's GDP, rose by 9.1 per cent in Q2, up from 2.2 per cent in the same quarter last financial year.

