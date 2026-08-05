High-powered panel on LGBTQIA+ rights met only twice since formation, says Centre

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday questioned the functioning of the high-powered committee constituted following the Supreme Court’s 'Supriyo' judgment, saying the Centre owed an explanation to the transgender and queer community as the panel had met only twice since its formation over two years ago.

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He alleged that the inaction reflected a “complete lack of political will” to secure meaningful rights for same-sex couples and LGBTQIA+ persons.

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“More than two years after its constitution, the Committee has met only twice. Its last meeting took place over two years ago and it has yet to produce a single recommendation or report. The interim measures cited by the Government cannot substitute for meaningful legal reform,” Tharoor said in a post on X.

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While Parliament remain dysfunctional, with Bills being passed without discussion, we are still getting written replies to our unstarred questions. Here’s one. The Government's reply to my question lays bare the utter failure of the High-Powered Committee constituted pursuant… pic.twitter.com/GNQjWJc8PZ — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 5, 2026

His remarks came after Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment B L Verma, in a written reply to a question raised by Tharoor in the Lok Sabha, said the committee had met on May 21, 2024, and August 22, 2024, but was yet to submit its recommendations.

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The minister also informed Parliament that the Supreme Court had not prescribed any timeline for the panel to submit its report.

The Cabinet Secretary-led committee has not submitted its report, and the government has not indicated when it is expected to do so.

“Advisories do not create rights. They do not guarantee equal access to housing, employment, healthcare, inheritance, joint financial benefits, next-of-kin recognition, medical decision-making or public services. If the Government believes these questions should await the Committee's recommendations, it owes the community an explanation for why the Committee itself has remained virtually inactive for over two years,” Tharoor said.

“One is compelled to ask: was the Committee constituted merely to satisfy the Court, with no genuine intention of carrying its mandate forward? The Government's own reply, regrettably, points in that direction,” he added.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP had sought details of the committee’s mandate and status, the number of meetings held, reasons for the delay, and the expected timeline for submission of its report.

The panel’s mandate extends beyond the issue of legal recognition of same-sex marriages. It is expected to recommend measures that the Centre and state governments can take to ensure that members of the queer community do not face discrimination in accessing goods and services.

It is also tasked with examining safeguards against violence, harassment and coercion, as well as measures to prevent queer persons from being subjected to involuntary medical treatment or surgery. Ensuring access to mental healthcare and social welfare benefits without discrimination also forms part of its mandate.

The committee was constituted on April 16, 2024, following the Supreme Court’s October 2023 judgment on petitions seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriages. While a five-judge Constitution Bench declined to read same-sex marriage into the Special Marriage Act, it recorded the Centre’s assurance that a Cabinet Secretary-led panel would examine the scope of rights and entitlements available to queer couples.

Besides the Cabinet Secretary as chairperson, the committee comprises senior officials from the Ministries of Home Affairs, Women and Child Development, Health, Legislative Affairs and Social Justice.

For queer couples, the issues before the committee extend beyond administrative matters, including recognition as family on ration cards, nomination rights, presence during medical emergencies, and the right to claim a partner’s body after death.