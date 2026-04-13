High streets outshine malls as experiential shopping takes over in India: Report

India’s retail landscape is undergoing a massive structural transformation, shifting from simple transactional spaces to engagement-driven destinations.

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According to Anarock Retail’s latest report ‘RELEAP 2026’, the second half of 2025 saw a steady leasing momentum with 4.3 million square feet of retail space absorbed across the top seven cities.

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This growth is being fueled by a move toward experience-led retail formats that offer consumers something they cannot find in the digital world.

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The surge in leasing was primarily driven by the apparel sector, followed by entertainment, hypermarkets, and the food and beverage industry. Interestingly, retailers are showing a strong preference for mid-sized stores ranging from 1,000 to 5,000 square feet. This specific size has become the industry sweet spot, offering a perfect balance between brand visibility and operational efficiency.

One of the most significant shifts highlighted in the report is the rising dominance of high streets. Due to limited inventory in premium malls, brands are increasingly flocking to high street micro markets. This has led to notable rental appreciation in these areas, while mall rentals have remained relatively stable.

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Industry leaders believe this trend reflects a bigger change in consumer behavior. Anuj Kejriwal of ANAROCK Group notes that the sector has moved decisively beyond square footage metrics. Developers like Robin Mangla of M3M India point out that the era of the single-purpose mall is over, replaced by mixed-use spaces where premium housing, retail, and leisure converge.

In regions like Gurugram, the momentum is particularly visible. Mitul Jain of SPJ Group observes that F&B and apparel brands are targeting high streets in older catchments to stay closer to their daily consumers. Similarly, Girish Kamble of Tribeca Developers emphasizes that the market is now fully ready for branded luxury and experiential environments.

The future supply pipeline looks robust, with Delhi NCR and Hyderabad expected to account for nearly 70 percent of the upcoming retail space. As institutional grade developments enter the market, the focus will remain on creating accessible, service-oriented formats. Rishabh Periwal of Pioneer Urban suggests this will even impact senior living communities, where integrated retail is becoming essential for resident convenience.

Key insights from Anarock Retail’s latest report ‘RELEAP 2026’

Total absorption: 4.3 million square feet leased in H2 2025 across the top 7 cities.

Supply leaders: Delhi NCR and Hyderabad to provide 70 percent of future supply.

Preferred format: Mid-sized stores of 1,000 to 5,000 square feet lead transactions.

Top categories: Apparel and entertainment remain the primary demand drivers.

High street growth: Strong rental appreciation seen in high street micro markets.

Experience first: Shift from transactional retail to engagement-driven destinations.