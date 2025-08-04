‘High temperature’ in cabin, AI cancels Delhi-bound flight

A Delhi-bound Air India flight from Bhubaneswar was cancelled on Sunday due to “high temperature” in the aircraft cabin just prior to its departure for the destination, the airline said in a statement.

Air India did not provide details such as the number of people on board the aircraft, the type of aircraft or even the time the now-grounded flight was scheduled to take off from Bhubaneswar. This is the second incident of an Air India flight confronting a technical glitch in a day.

This comes amid the aviation safety regulator DGCA detecting over 100 violations and observations during an audit of the private carrier.

“Our team in Bhubaneswar is assisting the passengers with alternative arrangements to fly them to their destination to Delhi,” the airline said.