High turnout signals shift, says PM; Didi calls it vote for TMC

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Calling TMC’s 15-year rule a “syndicate” that had reached its expiry date, the Prime Minister said that the state was on the cusp of a significant change, with May 4 marking the beginning of accountability for the TMC’s alleged corruption.

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Addressing a large gathering in Krishnanagar, Modi urged first-time voters in Bengal to rise against the state government. “This is the time to uproot and throw away Bengal’s ruthless government,” he said.

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Talking about the turnout in the first phase, he further said, “The way women and youth of Bengal have opened a front against the TMC is being watched by the entire country…In 10 days, when the votes are counted, I am confident that the lotus will bloom everywhere.”

Touching upon the economic challenges faced by Bengal, Modi promised that a BJP government would prioritise the issues of fishermen and the state’s fisheries sector would be developed into an export hub.

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The Prime Minister also vowed to accelerate the process of granting citizenship to refugees under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). “No member of any Matua family, Namasudra family or refugee family needs to fear the TMC. Modi stands with you,” he said.

Modi also accused the TMC of being indifferent to the struggles of the people of Bengal. He alleged that despite receiving significant funds from the Centre for flood and cyclone relief, the TMC had misused the money, depriving people of much-needed aid. “The TMC government has failed to act and created obstacles in the work being done by the Centre,” he added.

Modi alleged that the TMC had failed to protect women’s rights. Referring to a recent incident in Parliament where the TMC voted against a proposal for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha, Modi accused the party of “snatching away the rights of Bengal’s women”.

The Prime Minister urged voters to back the BJP in the upcoming elections to bring about transformative change in the state. He later held a roadshow in Howrah as well.

Turning his recent jhalmuri stop into a political remark, Modi, at a rally in Krishnanagar, said, “I ate the jhalmuri, but the ‘jhal’ (spice) hit the TMC. On May 4, the BJP would celebrate its victory in West Bengal by distributing sweets as well as jhalmuri.”

He added that on May 4, the BJP would celebrate its victory in West Bengal by distributing sweets as well as jhalmuri.

Meanwhile, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Thursday asserted that a high voter turnout in the first phase of elections had put the TMC “in the driver’s seat,” while slamming the BJP and PM Modi.

Addressing a public meeting in Bowbazar, the TMC chief claimed that the “downfall of the BJP had begun” and the party would face a difficult period in Delhi starting August this year.

Highlighting her past contributions, Banerjee said that key infrastructure developments such as the Delhi Metro and initiatives under the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation were shaped during her tenure as the Railway Minister, along with the introduction of railway anti-collision systems.

Taking a swipe at Modi’s recent jhalmuri stop during his campaign, Banerjee alleged that the episode was staged. She claimed that cameras had already been set up at the stall and that the snack was prepared in advance by security personnel. Questioning the authenticity of the moment, she remarked that the Prime Minister paying Rs 10 from his pocket seemed “hard to believe”, adding that she herself does not carry small cash and does not draw a salary or use government funds for personal expenses.

Responding to Modi’s remark that the BJP would celebrate victory with jhalmuri, Banerjee countered with a cultural jibe, saying, “We will treat you with bhel puri. I can eat your dhokla and dosa, but have you ever tasted fish, meat and rice?”

Raising concerns over the Prime Minister’s confidence about election results, Banerjee questioned how Modi could predict victory on polling day. She asked whether such statements implied doubts about the integrity of the electoral process, including the Election Commission of India, procedures and electronic voting machines.

She further alleged that narratives about possible post-4 pm violence were being used to justify increased deployment of central forces, warning that any attempt to influence polling would “backfire.”

Banerjee also said that her legal battle in the Supreme Court had helped retain 3.2 million voters on the rolls, describing it as a fight to safeguard people’s rights and identity.

Criticising the BJP’s governance in other states, Banerjee accused it of restricting food choices and fostering unrest. She claimed that while Bengal remained peaceful, regions such as Delhi, Manipur, Noida and Bihar were facing instability. She also alleged that the BJP and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) were working in tandem.

Referring to past incidents such as the Pulwama attack and unrest in Manipur, Banerjee questioned the Centre’s handling of security and law and order. She also raised objections to Modi’s extended stay in the state during the campaign, stressing that as a non-voter, his presence raised questions.

With both sides intensifying their rhetoric, the political contest in West Bengal continues to heat up ahead of the last phase of polling on April 29.