High-voltage RS face-off: Kharge demands action over police crackdown on CJP protesters; Nadda calls it 'normal law and order'

The Rajya Sabha witnessed a heated exchange on Tuesday as Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and BJP ex- president JP Nadda clashed over police action against protesters during the recent Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led agitation, forcing repeated disruptions in the House.

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The confrontation came during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, with the Opposition alleging unauthorised intervention by individuals during the protests and demanding accountability, while the government defended the police response as part of routine law-and-order management.

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Kharge seeks action over 'unauthorised' intervention

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Raising the issue in the Upper House, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge questioned the presence of people who, he alleged, had acted without authorisation during the protests.

"I request you, people who have gone there unauthorised, they should be punished. Why have they gone? Who are they? Who ordered them? I am asking who ordered them," Kharge said amid sloganeering in the House.

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His remarks came against the backdrop of recent controversies surrounding videos circulating on social media that purportedly show protesters being confronted and allegedly assaulted after the demonstrations.

Nadda defends police response

Responding to the Opposition's criticism, the Health Minister rejected allegations of excessive action, describing the police response as a routine law-and-order measure.

"This is a very normal law and order situation that we have to understand," Nadda said.

Recalling his own experience as a student activist during the Emergency, he said he had been arrested several times while protesting under the Congress government.

"I have been arrested from the classroom, not once but twice. A student activist has to face such situations," he said.

Defending the police, Nadda added:

"Those who take law and order into their own hands, the police has to act accordingly. They are trying to sensationalise it. It is a normal law-and-order activity which the police undertakes."

House adjourned amid uproar

The sharp exchanges triggered protests from Opposition members, leading to repeated disruptions before the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till noon.

Background

The debate relates to the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' march, when protesters marched from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament over their demands concerning alleged examination irregularities. During the protest, security personnel used lathicharge and tear gas to disperse demonstrators after they attempted to move towards restricted areas.

The 37-day-long CJP-led agitation was later called off after the Centre assured protesters that their key demands, including reforms in the examination system, would be addressed. The government has since constituted a high-powered task force to recommend reforms to the National Testing Agency (NTA).

ANI Inputs