Higher salary threshold for UK family visa in force

London, April 11
The minimum income required for British citizens and residents, including those of Indian heritage, wanting to sponsor their relatives on a family visa increased by over 55 per cent from Thursday, as the incremental increase in salary thresholds announced by the government last year are enforced.
Starting Thursday, for someone to be sponsored to come to the UK on a family visa, they must have a minimum annual salary of GBP 29,000, up from GBP 18,600. By early next year, this will have increased two more times to match the Skilled Worker visa salary threshold of GBP 38,700. The UK Home Office said it marked the final measure in PM Rishi Sunak and Home Secretary James Cleverly’s package to reduce legal migration and “ensure those arriving here do not burden the taxpayer”.
