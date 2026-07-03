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Home / India / Highly successful summit; 75 yrs of India-Japan ties to be celebrated in 2027: MEA

Highly successful summit; 75 yrs of India-Japan ties to be celebrated in 2027: MEA

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New Delhi, Updated At : 02:35 PM Jul 03, 2026 IST
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Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi waves before departing for Japan after concluding her India visit, at the airport in New Delhi. (@MEAIndia/X via PTI Photo)
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As Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi concluded her official visit to India on Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs said it reaffirmed the commitment of the two sides to nurture a partnership pivotal to the shared growth and prosperity of both countries.

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The India-Japan partnership is also an anchor for promoting peace, prosperity and stability in the Indo-Pacific and beyond, the MEA said, and asserted that the 16th India-Japan annual summit here was "highly successful".

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"A memorable visit concludes, advancing India-Japan partnership towards shared horizons. PM @takaichi_sanae of Japan departs from India following the highly successful 16th India-Japan Annual Summit. She was seen off by Minister of State @DrJitendraSingh," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

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He also shared some photos of the send-off in Delhi.

Takaichi visited the country at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, from July 1 to 3 for the 16th India-Japan annual summit.

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The two leaders held talks at the Hyderabad House here on Thursday to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

India and Japan unveiled a raft of landmark initiatives, including an economic partnership framework, a defence pact to co-develop military hardware and steps to enhance energy ties to tackle oil shocks, as Prime Minister Modi held summit talks with his Japanese counterpart Takaichi, focusing on enhancing mutual trust to effectively navigate global uncertainties.

"The visit reaffirmed the commitment of both sides to nurture a partnership pivotal to the shared growth and prosperity of both countries and an anchor for promoting peace, prosperity and stability in the Indo-Pacific and beyond," Jaiswal posted.

The Japanese PM was on Thursday morning accorded a warm ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. PM Modi was present on the occasion.

This was Takaichi's first official visit to India.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Thursday told reporters at a briefing that overall the visit was "extremely successful", and cited the "exceptional breadth and depth" in the outcomes of the summit.

He also said the two leaders talked about the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries next year, adding that 2027 will be commemorated as the India-Japan Year of Shared Horizons.

Jaiswal in a post on X on Thursday said, "Taking forward a partnership anchored in trust, shared values and strategic

On Wednesday, the MEA said that the visit marked an "important step" in taking forward the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between India and Japan.

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