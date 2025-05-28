Himachal DGP, Addl CS, Shimla SP relieved of duties over indiscipline

The Himachal Government on Tuesday cracked the whip against officers accused of indiscipline in the handling of the Vimal Negi death case by sending DGP Atul Verma, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Onkar Sharma and Shimla SP Sanjeev Gandhi on leave. The three are likely to be issued show-cause notices.

Verma is due to retire on May 31 and the additional charge of the DGP has been given to 1993-batch IPS officer Ashok Tiwari, currently posted as DGP (Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau).

The High Court had recently handed over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on a petition filed by Negi’s family. Negi, an HP Power Corporation Limited chief engineer, had gone missing on March 10 and his body was found in the Gobind Sagar Lake in Bilaspur on March 18.

The leave orders may spell trouble for Verma, who in his affidavit before the High Court, had made the revelation of a missing pen drive, which, he had claimed, was not made part of the case record and had been formatted. A likely legal battle may further make it difficult for him to get his pension and other benefits.

ACS Sharma has been divested of all portfolios, including Home and Revenue, which have been given to other officers. He had headed the fact-finding team to probe the case.

Solan SP Gaurav Singh, a 2013 IPS officer, has been given the additional charge of Shimla SP.

DGP Verma and ACS Sharma have been accused of filing affidavits before the High Court in the case without getting these vetted through Advocate General Anup Ratan. SP Gandhi had later accused DGP Verma’s staff of having links with a drug-peddling syndicate. The DGP had reacted by recommending SP Gandhi’s suspension.