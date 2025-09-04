DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Floating timber logs: SC issues notice to Centre, Uttarakhand, Himachal, NHAI on illegal tree felling

Floating timber logs: SC issues notice to Centre, Uttarakhand, Himachal, NHAI on illegal tree felling

Top court was responding to a plea alleging illegal felling of trees as a key reason for disasters
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:31 PM Sep 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Taking note of the unprecedented landslides and floods in states such as Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the Supreme Court on Thursday sought  responses from the Centre, NDMA and others and said illegal felling of trees led to the disasters.

Advertisement

A Bench of Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran also issued notices to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the National Highway Authorities of India (NHAI) as well as the governments of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab.

It was responding to a plea alleging illegal felling of trees as a key reason for such disasters.

Advertisement

The Bench listed the plea filed by an Anamika Rana for hearing after two weeks and asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to ensure remedial measures.

“We have seen unprecedented landslides and floods in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab. From the media reports it is noticed that in the flood a huge number of wood was flowing along. Prima facie it appears that there has been illegal felling of trees. Thus issue notice to respondents. Returnable in two weeks…” the CJI said.

Advertisement

Inputs from PTI

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts