Himalayan morels to Old Delhi jalebi, BRICS leaders get a taste of India’s rich culinary heritage

From Himalayan morels and South Indian ‘poriyal’ to Old Delhi’s ‘jalebi’ and a contemporary take on ‘khandvi’, the dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for BRICS leaders brought India’s regional flavours together on one table.

The menu traversed the country, pairing familiar Indian preparations with refined interpretations. The evening began with ‘Khandvi Mille-Feuille’, a steamed gram-flour roll tempered with mustard, coconut and curry leaves, served with ‘kesar’ mango, microgreens and yoghurt dressing. ‘Khumb Galouti’, a tender pan-grilled mushroom kebab, followed, accompanied by mint pearls and ‘sheermal’ bread.

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The main course offered a wider tour of Indian flavours. ‘Paneer Lababdar’, with soft cottage cheese simmered in a rich shallot and tomato gravy, was served alongside ‘Gucchi Marmik’, featuring Himalayan morel mushrooms and asparagus cooked with saffron, raisins and mamra almonds.

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The spread also travelled South with ‘Carrot Bean Poriyal’, prepared with aromatic South Indian spices, virgin coconut oil and fresh coconut, while ‘Thakkali Belle Saaru’ brought a light ‘toor dal’ broth enriched with tomatoes and curry leaves.

A millet ‘pulao’, combining fragrant basmati rice with pearl millet and seasonal aromatics, completed the main course, accompanied by chilled beetroot ‘raita’ and assorted Indian breads.

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Dessert returned to the Capital’s culinary traditions with Old Delhi fruit cream with ‘jalebi’. The final course, ‘Shahtoot Phirni’, combined slow-cooked milk and rice pudding with sweet mulberries and a touch of gold leaf.

From Gujarati-inspired ‘khandvi’ and Himalayan produce to southern preparations and the unmistakable sweet flavours of Old Delhi, the menu offered a culinary journey through India.