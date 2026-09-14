Hindi Diwas: Supreme Court to launch ‘Jan Soochna Seva’ in Hindi

On the occasion of Hindi Diwas, the Supreme Court on Monday announced that it would soon launch “Jan Soochna Seva”, a new public information service in Hindi, making justice more inclusive.

Under this service, simplified Hindi summaries of selected important judgments and orders, along with Hindi audio and video bulletins of 15 to 30 minutes, will be made available along with links of the judgments.

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“This initiative is being launched for the convenience of ordinary citizens, litigants, and particularly persons with disabilities, to enable them to easily understand significant judgments, their implications, and subsequent proceedings in a language familiar to them,” read a statement issued by the top court.

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Initially to be launched in Hindi and steps will be taken to make the service available soon in other Indian languages in a phased manner, it added.

“The initiative will enable citizens from diverse linguistic regions of the country to access concise and easy-to-understand information regarding significant Supreme Court judgments in their own languages,” it said.

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“The objective is to make access to justice more inclusive and to link the respect accorded to Indian languages with the dissemination of judicial information to the public. The use of simple language, along with audio and video formats, will also benefit those who find it difficult to read or comprehend lengthy legal documents,” it added.

English being the official language of the Supreme Court, all its proceedings are conducted in English and judgments too are delivered in the same language.

However, the Supreme Court has been making its verdicts available to litigants in Hindi and several regional languages on its website for several years.