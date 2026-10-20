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Home / India / Hindu cultural values behind Capt Smit’s heroism: RSS chief Bhagwat

Hindu cultural values behind Capt Smit’s heroism: RSS chief Bhagwat

Mohan Bhagwat was Speaking at the 101st year of RSS on Vijayadashmi from Nagpur

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:20 PM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addresses the 'Vijayadashami Utsav 2026', in Nagpur, Maharashtra, on Tuesday. PTI
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RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said the Hindu civilisational heritage and value system which treats the whole world as one family was at the root of recent heroism of Capt Smit Machhar who saved many lives aboard FlyDubai flight which his co-pilot sought to down.

Speaking at the 101st year of RSS on Vijayadashmi from Nagpur, Bhagwat said Capt Smit acted on instinct which came from his Hindu values and not out of training.

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Also read: Storm from West seeking to weaken India, we must stay united: RSS chief Bhagwat on Dussehra

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“This was not training. This was value, the cultural and civilisational value which is at the core of Hindu culture. A Hindu is the one who considers everyone as part of the great unity of humankind and does not let diversities of language, faith, food or custom blind his holistic vision of universal brotherhood,” said Bhagwat urging everyone in India to rise above suspicions and fault lines to recognise that they are all one.

He also urged the Government to weigh and respect larger collective sentiments when imposing any policy decisions.

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