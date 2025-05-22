DT
Home / India / Hindu, Muslim couples share wedding hall as rain disrupts ceremony

Hindu, Muslim couples share wedding hall as rain disrupts ceremony

A Muslim family came to the rescue of a Hindu family and offered the stage after heavy rain disrupted their wedding rituals
PTI
Pune, Updated At : 05:10 PM May 22, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
In a remarkable display of interfaith harmony, a Muslim family came to the rescue of a Hindu family after heavy rain disrupted their wedding rituals.

As ‘walima’ of a Muslim family was underway in a hall in Wanworie area on Tuesday evening, rain threatened to play spoilsport for a Hindu couple set to tie the knot at the adjacent ground.

Sanskruti Kawade Patil and Narendra Galande Patil were to get married at Alankaran Lawns at 6.56 pm, but suddenly it started pouring.

"There was chaos around the venue. Nearby, in the hall, the walima ceremony was going on. We requested the Kazi family to allow us to use the hall for some time to perform the ‘saptapadi’ ritual," said a member of the family.

They agreed immediately and vacated the stage. "Even their guests helped us make arrangements for our rituals. The rituals were performed with full respect for each other's traditions," he said.

Later, people from both communities enjoyed a joint feast. Maheen and Mohsin Kazi, the newly-wed Muslim couple, shared the stage with Narendra and Sankruti for photographs.

