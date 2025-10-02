Renowned classical vocalist and Padma Vibhushan Pandit Chhannulal Mishra died early on Thursday. He was 89.

A family member said Mishra breathed his last around 4 am after a prolonged illness.

The vocalist had been living in Mirzapur with his youngest daughter's family for some time.

Mishra's health deteriorated on Wednesday night.

"He was admitted to the hospital for the last 17-18 days with age-related issues. He passed away at home this morning at around 4," his daughter Namrata Mishra told PTI.

Born in Azamgarh in 1936, Mishra grew up to be a doyen of Hindustani classical music, contributing immensely to such styles of the form as Khayal, Thumri, Dadra, Chaiti, Kajri, and Bhajan.

Mishra received music training from his father, Badri Prasad Mishra, as well as Ustad Abdul Ghani Khan of Kirana gharana, and Thakur Jaidev Singh.

He was an exponent of the Banaras gharana and the Purab Ang tradition of Thumri.

He won Padam Vibhushan in 2020 and Padma Bhushan in 2010.

Mishra's last rites will be performed in Varanasi at 5 pm.

He is survived by his son, tabla player Ramkumar Mishra, and three daughters.

His wife died four years ago.

Modi condoles death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish at the death, saying Mishra made an invaluable contribution to establishing Indian musical traditions on the global stage.

In a condolence message posted on X, Modi said it was his good fortune that he always received his affection and blessings and noted that Mishra was one of the proposers for his candidature from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat in 2014.

Mishra made an invaluable contribution in taking classical music to the masses and establishing the Indian tradition globally, he said.

He said he was extremely pained at his demise.

The prime minister extended his condolences to his family members and admirers.