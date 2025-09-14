Historic day as Mizoram put on railway map

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated Mizoram’s first railway line — the Bairabi-Sairang railway line — and flagged off state’s maiden Rajdhani Express, connecting Aizawl with Delhi and integrating the landlocked northeastern state with the railway network of the country.

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma said it was a historic day as the state entered the country’s railway map, which will have a far-reaching impact as it bridges the dreams and reality between the state and Bharat.

Modi launched the projects from Lengpui Airport, around 37 km from Aizawl, after his helicopter could not take off due to heavy rain. “In line with his commitment to world-class infrastructure and last-mile connectivity, Modi inaugurated the Bairabi-Sairang railway line, worth over Rs 8,070 crore, integrating state capital Aizawl with the railway network. The project, built in the challenging hilly terrain, has 45 tunnels constructed under complex geological conditions,” an official said.

The 51.38-km-long Bairabi-Sairang railway line project is part of the Centre’s ‘Act East’ policy, which aims at boosting connectivity and economic integration across the Northeast. The Bairabi-Sairang railway line, considered one of the most challenging in Indian Railways’ history, was sanctioned in 2008-09 and construction began in 2015. The line includes 45 tunnels, 55 major bridges and 87 minor bridges.

Bridge No 144, near Sairang, is taller than Qutub Minar at 114 metres. It is the tallest pier railway bridge in the country, an official of the Northeast Frontier Railway said. The direct rail connectivity between Mizoram and the rest of the country will offer the people of the region safe, efficient, and cost-effective travel options. It will also ensure the timely and reliable supply of food grains, fertilisers, and other essential commodities, thereby enhancing overall logistical efficiency and regional accessibility, the PMO said in a statement.

Officials said the new railway line will improve passenger and freight connectivity, reduce travel time, boost tourism and employment, and fulfill a long-standing demand of the Mizoram public. The PM also flagged-off three new express trains — Sairang (Aizawl)-Delhi (Anand Vihar Terminal) Rajdhani express, Sairang-Guwahati Express and Sairang-Kolkata Express on the occasion.