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Home / India / Historic first for Indian Railways: Vande Bharat Express transports live donor heart from Surat to Ahmedabad

Historic first for Indian Railways: Vande Bharat Express transports live donor heart from Surat to Ahmedabad

Every stage of the transportation was carefully synchronised to ensure that the donor heart reached the recipient hospital within the prescribed viability window

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:59 PM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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The Indian Railways has successfully transported a live donor heart by train for the first time in the country. The life-saving organ was carried from Surat to Ahmedabad aboard Train No 20901 Mumbai Central–Gandhinagar Capital Vande Bharat Express, ensuring its timely delivery for transplantation at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre in Ahmedabad.

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The historic mission demonstrated the speed, punctuality and operational reliability of the Vande Bharat Express while highlighting the expanding role of Indian Railways in supporting critical healthcare services and emergency medical transportation, an official statement said.

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Given the highly time-sensitive nature of organ transplantation, the operation required meticulous planning and seamless coordination among Indian Railways, the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Gujarat State Police and medical teams. Every stage of the transportation was carefully synchronised to ensure that the donor heart reached the recipient hospital within the prescribed viability window.

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A dedicated Green Corridor was created from Platform No 1 of Ahmedabad Railway Station to the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre by the Railway Protection Force and Gujarat State Police, enabling uninterrupted movement of the donor heart and ensuring that the transplant procedure could commence without delay.

Ved Prakash, Divisional Railway Manager, Ahmedabad, said, "This is a moment of immense pride and satisfaction for Indian Railways. The successful transportation of a live donor heart from Surat to Ahmedabad through Vande Bharat Express demonstrates our commitment to serving society beyond conventional passenger and freight transportation. In such life-saving missions, every minute is crucial. The excellent coordination among Indian Railways, RPF, Gujarat State Police and the medical teams ensured the success of this mission. Contributing towards saving a human life is not only our responsibility but also our highest duty towards service and humanity."

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The Indian Railways expressed its appreciation to all stakeholders, including the Railway Protection Force, Gujarat State Police, doctors, organ transplant coordinators and railway officials, whose coordinated efforts made this challenging mission a success.

This historic achievement reaffirms Indian Railways' commitment to providing safe, reliable and efficient transportation services while extending its support to life-saving humanitarian initiatives and contributing to the nation's healthcare system.

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