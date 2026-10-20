Historic mosque near PM’s residence faces eviction notice

A historic mosque near the Prime Minister’s official residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, has become the centre of a fresh dispute between a government land agency and Muslim bodies after the Land and Development Office (L&DO) declared the property unauthorised and issued a notice asking it to be vacated within six days.

The Race Course mosque, which is listed in the New Delhi Municipal Council’s heritage register, has had its electricity and water supplies disconnected, according to the details provided by the mosque’s representatives.

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The L&DO’s position, as conveyed in the notice, is that the premises stand on government land, while the mosque has been represented as a Waqf property. The dispute therefore extends beyond the immediate eviction notice, with the mosque’s land status and heritage recognition emerging as the key points of contention.

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The development prompted the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind to approach Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. A delegation led by its general secretary Maulana Mohammad Hakimuddin Qasmi submitted a memorandum on behalf of Jamiat president Maulana Mahmood Madani, seeking intervention to protect the mosque and the adjoining graveyard.

Jamiat claimed that the site figures in the NDMC heritage list cited in the 1977 Delhi Gazette and in the revised list maintained by the Minority Affairs Ministry. It has sought reports from the Delhi Waqf Board and NDMC and urged that no demolition be undertaken without completing the legal process.

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The delegation also sought restoration of electricity and water and access for worshippers. Rijiju heard the demands and assured the delegation that he would make every possible effort in the matter.

The NDMC’s official website lists “Mosque and Campus, Race Course” among its notified heritage properties.