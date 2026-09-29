‘Historic responsibility’ to defend democracy, Constitution: Kharge demands CEC’s removal, PM’s resignation

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday accused the Narendra Modi government of weakening democratic institutions and alleged irregularities in electoral rolls, demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resignation on “moral grounds”.

Addressing the Congress Working Committee (CWC), Kharge said the party had once again been entrusted with a “historic responsibility” to protect democracy and the Constitution, drawing a parallel with the Congress’ role during the freedom struggle.

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“Once again, a historic responsibility has fallen on the shoulders of the Congress — just as it did during British rule — to protect India’s democracy and Constitution,” he said.

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Kharge alleged that institutions created by the country’s founding leaders had been weakened over the past 12 years and accused the BJP and the RSS of pursuing what he described as a “complete plan” to undermine their independence.

“The Congress built the institutions of this country, made them independent and empowered. But with great sorrow, I have to say that today they stand with bowed heads before those in power,” he said.

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Kharge targets Election Commission

Kharge alleged that the Election Commission had lost its independence and credibility and questioned the functioning of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

“If the Chief Election Commissioner cannot command the confidence of his own colleagues, how can the country trust him?” he asked.

He further alleged that electoral officials were deleting voters’ names at the behest of the BJP and the Modi government. The Congress has been intensifying its campaign over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls amid the controversy surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Kharge said the Congress’ criticism was not aimed at weakening the Election Commission but at ensuring that it remained independent and credible.

“Our questions are not intended to weaken these institutions. We want the Election Commission to be so strong and credible that both the ruling party and the Opposition have equal confidence in its decisions,” he said.

Kharge outlined five demands concerning electoral rolls and the electoral process:

Complete data on major change to electoral rolls should be made public.

Voters whose names have been deleted should be informed and given an opportunity to appeal.

Political parties should receive electoral-roll data and related information in a simple and timely format.

Serious discrepancies should be subjected to an independent and time-bound investigation.

Important data and decisions relating to the electoral process should be fully transparent.

He also questioned the need for the SIR and raised questions over the functioning of the Election Commission’s internal portal, including the Congress’ claim that two Election Commissioners were kept out of aspects of the system.

Raises concerns over voter enrolment

Invoking BR Ambedkar’s remarks in the Constituent Assembly on voting rights, Kharge said no eligible voter should be excluded from electoral rolls at the discretion of an official.

He also targeted changes relating to Form 6, which is used for voter enrolment, and alleged that they could adversely affect young voters. Kharge recalled that the voting age had been reduced from 21 to 18 during Rajiv Gandhi’s tenure and demanded an explanation for the changes.

“During demonetisation, the poor stood in queues. Under ‘vote-bandi’, the poor are being pushed out of the queue altogether,” he said, describing the vote as the “biggest weapon” of the poor, Dalits and marginalised sections.

Kharge also backed Rahul Gandhi’s allegations concerning electoral rolls in Mahadevapura, Aland, Haryana and Maharashtra. He said the concerns were supported by documents and voter data and referred to allegations involving duplicate voters, doubtful addresses, multiple voters at a single address and entries linked to Form 6.

Congress to continue campaign

Kharge praised Congress workers for organising protests at the block, district and state levels following Gandhi’s call and said the party would continue its campaign "from the streets to Parliament".

He said the issue should not be viewed merely as a contest over electoral victories and defeats.

“Governments and elections change, but democracy and the Constitution remain permanent,” Kharge said.

With elections due in five states, Kharge called on the Congress to ensure that no eligible voter was deprived of the right to vote.

“The CWC should make a clear resolve: electoral rolls must be transparent, the electoral process must be fair, institutions must remain independent, and every eligible citizen’s vote must be protected,” he said.