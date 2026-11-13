Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / History gets shoddy edit in Sonia’s book

History gets shoddy edit in Sonia’s book

Errors across eras Memoir muddles Kargil War & RSS founding

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:36 AM Nov 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
DSGMC chief Harmeet Singh Kalka and members of anti-Sikh riot-hit families burn a copy of Sonia Gandhi’s memoir at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib. Mr BHUI
Advertisement

From getting the year of Congress leader Ahmed Patel’s death wrong to muddling the timeline of the Kargil War, Sonia Gandhi’s much-awaited memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, has run into controversy over a series of factual inaccuracies. The errors have raised questions about the editorial scrutiny of a book documenting some of the most significant events in India’s political history. Released on Tuesday, the memoir contains inaccuracies relating to the RSS’s founding year, the Anna Hazare anti-corruption movement, Gujarat’s capital, election results, Rahul Gandhi’s criminal defamation case and other major events.

Among the most striking errors is the account of the 1999 Kargil conflict. Sonia writes that then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was being hosted by his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif in Islamabad when Ladakhi shepherd Tashi Namgyal spotted Pakistani infiltrators. However, Vajpayee visited Lahore on February 20-21, 1999, while Namgyal spotted the infiltrators on May 3 that year. The book also gets key details of Rahul’s criminal defamation case wrong. It says the Gujarat HC sentenced him to two years in prison in 2023 over remarks made three years earlier. The remarks were made in April 2019, and a Surat magistrate’s court convicted him on March 23, 2023. In Chapter 29, Sonia writes about her close aide Ahmed Patel, saying he “fell victim to the Covid epidemic in 2022”. Patel died on November 25, 2020, following Covid-related complications. In another chapter, she writes: “The RSS, founded in 1921, dreamed of a ‘Hindu nation’.” The organisation was founded by KB Hedgewar in Nagpur on September 27, 1925. The book also identifies Ahmedabad as Gujarat’s capital while discussing the 2002 riots, although Gandhinagar has held that distinction since 1970.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts