HM reviews security at Delhi Police HQ ahead of November 1 showdown

Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday chaired a security review meeting at the Delhi Police headquarters, attended by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and senior police officials, as the Capital prepares for the proposed INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1.

The meeting came days after the Delhi Police faced scrutiny over its handling of protests and ahead of the Opposition rally against alleged irregularities in the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

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Senior officials did not disclose the decisions taken at Saturday’s meeting. However, police sources said the review was expected to cover the force’s overall performance, law and order challenges, drug trafficking, gangsters operating from abroad and crimes against women. The Delhi Police’s handling of protests by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), including its ‘Sansad Chalo’ march in July, has come under scrutiny amid allegations of excessive force.

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Separately, demonstrations against the SIR exercise have been held at various locations in Delhi. On Friday, more than 100 protesters were detained during a march towards the Election Commission headquarters.

The Delhi Police has granted permission for the rally and said it was coordinating with the organisers, traffic police and other agencies to ensure security and manage traffic. The rally is part of the INDIA bloc’s broader campaign against what it calls ‘vote chori’. Congress general secretary KC Venugopal has said the alliance expected a massive turnout of 10 lakh people.

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The security review comes as the Delhi Police prepares for the event while continuing to discharge

its wider law-enforcement responsibilities. Notably, no official statement has established that the

meeting was convened specifically in response to the proposed rally.