Hoax bomb threat delays Lucknow-Delhi flight by over 6 hours

A Lucknow-Delhi flight was delayed by over six hours on Friday after a hoax bomb threat was received shortly before take-off, officials said.

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The IndiGo flight 6E 2111, carrying around 180 passengers, was scheduled to depart from Lucknow at 10.45 am but finally took off around 4.15 pm. It landed in the national capital an hour later.

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Sources said that the aircraft crew had received information about a possible bomb threat on board.

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Following the alert, the aircraft was held back at the apron, and the security personnel began checking the plane and other areas as part of the precautionary measures, they said.

Another source said that a tissue paper with "bomb" written on it was found inside the lavatory of the aircraft, leading to a panic, but later turned out to be a hoax.

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No bomb or any harmful substance was found in the aircraft during the inspection, the source said, adding that further legal and security procedures were underway.

An IndiGo spokesperson said that authorities were informed immediately after the crew received the threat.

"Following the established protocol, we informed the relevant authorities immediately and are fully cooperating with them in carrying out the necessary security checks," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The flight was allowed to depart for Delhi after securing relevant clearances, the official said.

"We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers and are making all efforts to minimise it, including offering them refreshments and timely updates. As always, safety and security of our customers, crew and aircraft are our topmost priorities," the official added.