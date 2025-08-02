DT
PT
Home / India / Hold discussion on SIR exercise in Bihar, MPs write to Birla

Ubeer Naqushbandi
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:52 AM Aug 02, 2025 IST
The Opposition on Friday urged Lok Sabha Speaker On Birla to hold a special discussion on the SIR in Bihar.

The joint letter written by the Opposition parties included the Congress, DMK, SP, TMC, NCP, Shiv Sena, RJD and RSP. They expressed concerns over the SIR exercise, especially in view of the upcoming poll.

LS adjourned again amid protests

  • Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Friday following continuous protests by Opposition parties over the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.
  • Speaker Om Birla urged MPs to maintain the decorum of the House and go back to their seats.
  • His pleas to take up a Bill, which seeks to provide seats to the STs in the Goa Legislative Assembly, also fell on deaf ears.

“This is unprecedented. The Election Commission has indicated that similar exercises will soon be undertaken across the country. Given the widespread apprehension about the transparency, timing and intent of this process, the matter requires the urgent attention of the House,” the Opposition said in its letter.

“The Opposition has consistently raised this issue since the start of the current session and reiterated its concerns in several interactions with the government, including the all-party meeting held on July 20. While the government has stated its willingness to discuss all the issues raised by the Opposition, including SIR exercise in Bihar, no date has been fixed for such a discussion,” stated the letter.

The revision of electoral rolls has direct implications on the right to vote and the conduct of free and fair elections. “A discussion in the Lok Sabha will allow members to seek clarity and ensure transparency and accountability. We, therefore, urge you to schedule a special discussion on the ongoing voter roll revision without further delay,” it added.

