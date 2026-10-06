Home Minister Amit Shah likely to visit Manipur on October 7

Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to visit Manipur’s Naga-dominated Senapati district on October 7, where he is likely to lay the foundation stone for a medical college.

Shah’s visit will be his third to the strife-torn state ever since ethnic violence erupted there on May 3, 2023, and comes at a time when the Centre has still not renewed the annual pact with militant organisations who are part of Suspension of Operations (SoO), despite the agreement expiring in September.

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The Union Minister is visiting Senapati district when several Nagas have been killed in Manipur in a fresh spate of violence, with the state witnessing 14 deaths in September.