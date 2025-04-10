Home Ministry mulling data collation on influx of Rohingyas, Bangladeshis

The Home Ministry is mulling collating data on influx of immigrants like Bangladeshis and Rohingyas and is likely to prepare a roadmap to identify illegally settlers and repatriate them to their parent countries.

Sources aware of the development said that the proposal is under consideration within the ministry as of now and though nothing has been finalised, the rising concern over influx of Rohingya and Bangladeshi refugees in various parts of the country, including in the national capital, has been on the radar of policy makers, though locally across cities, police personnel are collating such data to identify illegal immigrants.

Moreover, weeding out illegal immigrants, especially Rohingyas, has also become a major political issue in recent times, especially with the BJP, which rules at the Centre as well as in several states.

The clamour for removing 'ghuspaithiyas' (the term used for illegal immigrants), has become a significant political tool for several BJP leaders, and the ministry of home affairs too has received suggestions from various stakeholders to prepare a databank on influx of immigrants, especially Rohingyas and Bangladeshis.

In line with this, the ministry is also likely to chart out measures to set up more integrated check posts to enhance security standards so that infiltration attempts can be checked.

A slew of options are available before the government towards this, like smart fencing projects where advanced technologies like thermal imagers, fibre-optic sensors, radar and sonar systems help create an invisible electronic barrier that aids in real-time surveillance and intrusion detection, sources aware of the development said.