DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / Home Ministry mulling data collation on influx of Rohingyas, Bangladeshis

Home Ministry mulling data collation on influx of Rohingyas, Bangladeshis

The Home Ministry is mulling collating data on influx of immigrants like Bangladeshis and Rohingyas and is likely to prepare a roadmap to identify illegally settlers and repatriate them to their parent countries. Sources aware of the development said that...
article_Author
Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:30 AM Apr 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Cops during a drive to identify illegal Bangladeshi immigrants at Mandir Marg area in New Delhi. file
Advertisement

The Home Ministry is mulling collating data on influx of immigrants like Bangladeshis and Rohingyas and is likely to prepare a roadmap to identify illegally settlers and repatriate them to their parent countries.

Sources aware of the development said that the proposal is under consideration within the ministry as of now and though nothing has been finalised, the rising concern over influx of Rohingya and Bangladeshi refugees in various parts of the country, including in the national capital, has been on the radar of policy makers, though locally across cities, police personnel are collating such data to identify illegal immigrants.

Moreover, weeding out illegal immigrants, especially Rohingyas, has also become a major political issue in recent times, especially with the BJP, which rules at the Centre as well as in several states.

Advertisement

The clamour for removing 'ghuspaithiyas' (the term used for illegal immigrants), has become a significant political tool for several BJP leaders, and the ministry of home affairs too has received suggestions from various stakeholders to prepare a databank on influx of immigrants, especially Rohingyas and Bangladeshis.

In line with this, the ministry is also likely to chart out measures to set up more integrated check posts to enhance security standards so that infiltration attempts can be checked.

Advertisement

A slew of options are available before the government towards this, like smart fencing projects where advanced technologies like thermal imagers, fibre-optic sensors, radar and sonar systems help create an invisible electronic barrier that aids in real-time surveillance and intrusion detection, sources aware of the development said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper