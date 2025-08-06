Home Ministry officials hold talks with Kuki group, discuss peace pact extension

Almost two months after their last round of consultations, senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday met a delegation of Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), where issues like the tribal community’s long-standing demand for a union territory status in Kuki-dominated areas of Manipur, were discussed.

The discussions also focused on the extension of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement, along with the formulation of a political roadmap to address long-pending issues in the hill districts of Manipur.

According to sources, deliberations included revisions of SoO ground rules, consolidation and relocation of designated camps, and other key logistical elements vital to the ongoing peace process.

During the deliberations, KZC strongly emphasised the need for greater public consultation before any definitive decisions are made.

The MHA took note of the concerns and reaffirmed its willingness to engage further with the KZC leadership. Both sides agreed to continue the dialogue in the near future, a statement issued by KZC said.

Union Home Ministry (MHA) officials on June 9 discussed changes in the ground rules of the suspension of operations (SoO) agreement, the opening of national highways and surrender of weapons at a meeting with Kuki-Zo insurgent groups, which was held after two years.