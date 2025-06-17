DT
PT
Home ministry to facilitate career progression of Agniveers after 4 years in service

Home ministry to facilitate career progression of Agniveers after 4 years in service

The defence forces will retain 25 per cent of Agniveers after 4 years, and the remaining will be relieved from service
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:37 PM Jun 17, 2025 IST
To facilitate progression of Agniveers who will be relieved after completing four years in defence forces, the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1961, has been amended through a gazette notification dated June 16, assigning the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) the task to coordinate activities related to their professional future.

According to sources, after this amendment, the work relating to coordinating activities for further progression of ex-Agniveers has been assigned to the MHA.

The MHA will coordinate with various ministries and departments of the Centre and state governments to facilitate career progression of Agniveers, who will exit defence forces after completing four years of service, they said.

The defence forces will retain 25 per cent of Agniveers, and the remaining will be relieved from service.

Sources said that for coordinating and monitoring further progression of ex-Agniveers, an online portal will be set up.

The first batch of Agniveers had passed out in 2022 and were deployed across India in different units and formations.

Therefore, 75 per cent of Agniveers of this batch will be eased out of defence services in 2026, thus necessitating their rehabilitation.

To ensure a stable future for these ex-Agniveers, the Ministry of Home Affairs last year had decided to reserve 10 per cent of vacancies in Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles for them.

