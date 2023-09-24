Home pitch: PM Narendra Modi lays stone of international cricket stadium in Varanasi

PM Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the stone for an international cricket stadium in home seat Varanasi
The stadium will be built near Ring Road in Rajatalab
Spread across 30 acres, it will cost about Rs 450 cr; is likely to be ready by December 2025
