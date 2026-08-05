Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan get one-year extension

Home Secretary Govind Mohan and Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan on Wednesday got one-year extension.

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The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Wednesday approved the extension in service of TV Somanathan as Cabinet Secretary for a further period of one year beyond August 30.

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Somanathan is a retired IAS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre from the 1987 batch.

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This is Somanathan's first extension after he was appointed Cabinet Secretary in August 2024 for two years.

Similarly Govind Mohan, a 1989 batch IAS officer of Sikkim cadre, got an extension as Home Secretary for a period of one year beyond August 22, ie, up to August 22, 2027.

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This is Mohan's second one-year extension.