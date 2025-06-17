Home Secy panel looks at causes behind Ahemdabad plane crash

A high-level committee constituted by the Centre to probe the Ahmedabad plane crash held its first meeting on Monday and considered various theories that might have caused the mishap. It also deliberated on formulating rules that may help prevent such incidents in future.

The panel, which is headed by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, heard the views of various stakeholders about the possible causes and the remedial steps, said sources.

A separate investigation is being conducted by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), which is looking into the technical aspects of the crash.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu had said on Saturday that while the AAIB investigation would handle the technical aspects, the high-level committee would provide a “holistic and policy-oriented roadmap for future safeguards”.

Those who attended the meeting included representatives from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Home Ministry, Indian Air Force, Intelligence Bureau, Gujarat Government, Directorate General of Civil Aviation and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security. The committee is expected to submit its report within three months.

The black box of Air India's Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner plane that crashed on Thursday in Ahmedabad was recovered from the site on the evening of June 14 while officials also confirmed that the cockpit voice recorder had been found. It is a crucial discovery to help ascertain the possible cause of the accident.

Meanwhile, a team from Boeing and AAIB officials on Monday arrived in Ahmedabad to inspect the crash site. The London-bound plane went down soon after take-off from Ahmedabad on the afternoon of June 12. Of the 242 persons on board, only one survived.